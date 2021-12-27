On Air: Business of Government Hour
December 27, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Utah 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Navy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Army 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Eastern at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Alabama 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Samford 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Furman 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Millsaps at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Baptist at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at TCU, 4 p.m.

MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
W. Illinois 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Oral Roberts 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
St. Thomas (MN) 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Denver 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Omaha 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Troy 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UALR 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Academy of Art at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Yale at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westminster (Utah) at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

La Verne at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

