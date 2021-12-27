On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 27, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Cornell, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Farmingdale St. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Elmira at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Houston 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Miami 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Virginia 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
NC State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Brown at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 2 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Florida St. at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.

Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Bradley, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at TCU, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Kansas, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Creighton 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Montana St. 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Humanity’s Last Glimpse of the James Webb Space Telescope