On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Northeastern at Elon, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UTEP 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 3 8 .273
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 93, Brown 62

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Cornell, ppd.

Yale at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut College at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at South Carolina, ppd.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mount Marty at Drake, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wartburg at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evangel at Missouri St., 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Boise St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bryant at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Pre-Press Manager Francine "Renee" Rosa retires after 37 years of service