The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Cornell, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Farmingdale St. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Elmira at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Houston 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Miami 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Virginia 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
NC State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 93, Brown 62

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, ppd.

Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.

Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida National at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Middle Georgia at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada at Kansas, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Creighton 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Creighton, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s, ppd.

Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Montana St. 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

