AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Cornell, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Farmingdale St. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Elmira at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Monday’s Games
Syracuse 93, Brown 62
Tuesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, ppd.
Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.
Cornell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.
Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Carver at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Carver at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida National at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Middle Georgia at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nevada at Kansas, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgetown at Creighton, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, ppd.
Temple at Villanova, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Thursday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Radford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
High Point at Michigan St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
