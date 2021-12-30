On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Utah 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Navy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Army 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Lehigh 70, Eastern 63

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at South Carolina, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Florida at Mississippi, ppd.

Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68

Auburn 70, LSU 55

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

Friday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
VMI 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 81, Samford 49

Mercer at The Citadel, ppd.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, ppd.

VMI 80, Wofford 73

Thursday’s Games

ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

Thursday’s Games

Ecclesia at McNeese St., Noon

Friday’s Games

Sul Ross St. at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Belhaven at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North American at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
W. Illinois 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Oral Roberts 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
St. Thomas (MN) 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Denver 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Omaha 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Troy 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UALR 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Texas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, ppd.

Gonzaga at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.

Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln