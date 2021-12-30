On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
William & Mary 1 0 1.000 2 12 .143
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Delaware 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Elon 79, Northeastern 62

UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68

William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Elon, Noon

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UTEP 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Charlotte at FAU, ppd.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., ppd.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 3 8 .273
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Thursday’s Games

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Kent St. 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81

Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69

Ball St. at N. Illinois, ppd.

Akron at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at South Carolina, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana St. 107, Midway 51

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

Thursday’s Games

Evangel at Missouri St., 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Air Force 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 49, Utah St. 47

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Bryant 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Sacred Heart 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 0 1.000 1 10 .091
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis (NY) 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
CCSU 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bryant 80, CCSU 76

Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65

Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Belmont at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

