All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|12
|.143
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Wednesday’s Games
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.
Elon 79, Northeastern 62
UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68
William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62
Friday’s Games
Hofstra at Elon, Noon
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, ppd.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday’s Games
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Charlotte at FAU, ppd.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., ppd.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at FIU, ppd.
St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Syracuse 80, Cornell 68
Thursday’s Games
Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Friday’s Games
Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter’s, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81
Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69
Ball St. at N. Illinois, ppd.
Akron at Bowling Green, ppd.
Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Wednesday’s Games
SC State at South Carolina, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.
Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana St. 107, Midway 51
Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85
Thursday’s Games
Evangel at Missouri St., 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force 49, Utah St. 47
Kansas 88, Nevada 61
Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|10
|.091
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday’s Games
Bryant 80, CCSU 76
Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64
Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65
Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50
Thursday’s Games
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Belmont at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
