All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57
Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.
Tulane 85, Memphis 84
SMU 74, Tulsa 69
Temple at Villanova, ppd.
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, Noon
Memphis at Wichita St., Noon
Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.
Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.
Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
George Mason at VCU, ppd.
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Duke at Clemson, ppd.
Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.
Syracuse 80, Cornell 68
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.
Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69
Miami 91, NC State 83
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.
Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Jacksonville 98, Carver 45
Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Carver at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Kansas 88, Nevada 61
Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.
West Virginia at Texas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, ppd.
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Butler 63, DePaul 59
Providence 70, Seton Hall 65
Marquette at St. John’s, ppd.
Temple at Villanova, ppd.
St. John’s at Georgetown, ppd.
Creighton at Marquette, Noon
Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.
Butler at UConn, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60
Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, Noon
Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Purdue 104, Nicholls 90
Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71
Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
