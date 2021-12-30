On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57

Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
SMU 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Tulane 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Houston 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Memphis 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Tulsa 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.

Tulane 85, Memphis 84

SMU 74, Tulsa 69

Temple at Villanova, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, Noon

Memphis at Wichita St., Noon

Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.

Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.

Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

George Mason at VCU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Louisville 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Wake Forest 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
NC State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, ppd.

Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 91, NC State 83

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 98, Carver 45

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

Thursday’s Games

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Creighton 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Butler 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
DePaul 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
Seton Hall 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 63, DePaul 59

Providence 70, Seton Hall 65

Marquette at St. John’s, ppd.

Temple at Villanova, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton at Marquette, Noon

Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.

Butler at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Montana St. 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 12 1 .923
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 3 .769
Maryland 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

