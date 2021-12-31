All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. 88, Utah 76
Arizona at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon, ppd.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.
Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.
California at Stanford, ppd.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.
Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.
Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|LSU
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Friday’s Games
High Point at Kentucky, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VMI
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|ETSU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday’s Games
Chattanooga 82, ETSU 52
Saturday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday’s Games
McNeese St. 115, Ecclesia 66
Friday’s Games
Sul Ross St. at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
Belhaven at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Thursday’s Games
Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 63
Saturday’s Games
North American at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 90, N. Dakota St. 86
Oral Roberts 83, Denver 66
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 71, Appalachian St. 55
Coastal Carolina 94, Louisiana-Monroe 64
UALR 78, Georgia Southern 66
Troy 78, Texas St. 63
Texas-Arlington 89, South Alabama 87, OT
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday’s Games
Santa Clara at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
BYU at Portland, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 75, Lamar 64
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.
Grand Canyon 80, Chicago St. 63
Abilene Christian 80, Utah Valley St. 76
Tarleton St. 83, Dixie St. 69
New Mexico St. at Seattle, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.
