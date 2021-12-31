On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Utah 1 2 .333 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Oregon 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. 88, Utah 76

Arizona at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

California at Stanford, ppd.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Navy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Army 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Furman 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
VMI 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
ETSU 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 82, ETSU 52

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. 115, Ecclesia 66

Friday’s Games

Sul Ross St. at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Belhaven at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 63

Saturday’s Games

North American at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
W. Illinois 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
St. Thomas (MN) 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Omaha 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 90, N. Dakota St. 86

Oral Roberts 83, Denver 66

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Troy 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Coastal Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Texas-Arlington 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Georgia Southern 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Appalachian St. 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 71, Appalachian St. 55

Coastal Carolina 94, Louisiana-Monroe 64

UALR 78, Georgia Southern 66

Troy 78, Texas St. 63

Texas-Arlington 89, South Alabama 87, OT

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, ppd.

Gonzaga at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Tarleton St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah Valley St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Chicago St. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Lamar 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 75, Lamar 64

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.

Grand Canyon 80, Chicago St. 63

Abilene Christian 80, Utah Valley St. 76

Tarleton St. 83, Dixie St. 69

New Mexico St. at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

