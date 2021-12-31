On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
William & Mary 1 0 1.000 2 12 .143
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Delaware 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Elon, Noon

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
FIU 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Charlotte at FAU, ppd.

Old Dominion 82, FIU 77

UAB 75, UTEP 62

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Louisiana Tech 79, Marshall 56

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 3 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Oakland 3 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
N. Kentucky 1 2 .333 5 7 .417
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 3 9 .250
Green Bay 1 2 .333 2 10 .167
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 3 .000 2 10 .167
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. 90, Fort Wayne 81

N. Kentucky 79, Green Bay 74

Oakland 79, Robert Morris 61

Wright St. 80, Milwaukee 75

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 81, Brown 67

Friday’s Games

Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 2 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Siena at Iona, ppd.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter’s, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter’s at Marist, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Kent St. 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at SC State, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. 103, Evangel 56

Sunday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Air Force 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Bryant 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Sacred Heart 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 0 1.000 1 10 .091
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis (NY) 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
CCSU 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 5 9 .357
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. 106, SE Missouri 81

UT Martin 65, Austin Peay 62

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Belmont at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|30 Zoom Trainings - December
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln