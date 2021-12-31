All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|12
|.143
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Friday’s Games
Hofstra at Elon, Noon
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, ppd.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday’s Games
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Charlotte at FAU, ppd.
Old Dominion 82, FIU 77
UAB 75, UTEP 62
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., ppd.
Louisiana Tech 79, Marshall 56
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at FIU, ppd.
St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oakland
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|7
|.417
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|10
|.167
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland St. 90, Fort Wayne 81
N. Kentucky 79, Green Bay 74
Oakland 79, Robert Morris 61
Wright St. 80, Milwaukee 75
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday’s Games
Maryland 81, Brown 67
Friday’s Games
Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 2 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Friday’s Games
Siena at Iona, ppd.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter’s, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Fairfield, ppd.
Rider at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Marist, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro at SC State, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday’s Games
Missouri St. 103, Evangel 56
Sunday’s Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|10
|.091
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. 106, SE Missouri 81
UT Martin 65, Austin Peay 62
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Belmont at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
