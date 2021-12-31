On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 80, Maine 64

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
SMU 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Tulane 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Houston 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Memphis 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Tulsa 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 85, Michigan 71

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, Noon

Memphis at Wichita St., Noon

Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Richmond 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.

Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.

Fordham 69, La Salle 61

Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s 83, Richmond 56

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

George Mason at VCU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, Noon

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Louisville 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Wake Forest 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
NC State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Boston College, TBA

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson 77, Point (Ga.) 65

Kennesaw St. 108, Toccoa Falls 51

Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 63

Friday’s Games

Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Boyce at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Creighton 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Butler 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
DePaul 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
Seton Hall 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton at Marquette, Noon

Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.

Butler at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
S. Utah 3 0 1.000 9 4 .692
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Montana 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
E. Washington 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Montana St. 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 3 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.

Montana 78, Idaho St. 54

Weber St. 85, Montana St. 75

S. Utah 64, Sacramento St. 51

E. Washington 63, Portland St. 58

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 91, Truett 49

Friday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 12 1 .923
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Rutgers 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 3 .769
Maryland 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 80, Maine 64

Maryland 81, Brown 67

UCF 85, Michigan 71

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC San Diego 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, CS Bakersfield 67

UC San Diego 85, UC Santa Barbara 83, OT

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

