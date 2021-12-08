Trending:
Black carries Missouri State over UALR 81-55

December 8, 2021
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points as Missouri State routed Arkansas-Little Rock 81-55 on Wednesday night.

Isiaih Mosley added 21 points and Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for Missouri State (5-4). Isaac Haney added 10 points.

Marko Lukic had 15 points for the Trojans (4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Isaiah Palermo added 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

