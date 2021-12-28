On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blackhawks F Khaira could return Saturday against Predators

JAY COHEN
December 28, 2021 3:40 pm
2 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira could return when the team visits Nashville on Saturday.

Khaira hasn’t played since he was stretchered off the ice following a big hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 7. Khaira spent the night in the hospital, and the team cited the NHL’s concussion protocol when it placed him on injured reserve.

The Blackhawks’ matchup with the Predators is their first game since Dec. 18.

“Obviously we don’t want to be postponed, but I think the postponement of some of these games have helped some guys, especially a player like (Khaira), who’s coming off the injury,” interim coach Derek King said Tuesday. “So I believe, I’m hoping that he’s ready to go once we get back to work here.”

The 27-year-old Khaira has two goals and no assists in 18 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed in July to a two-year contract that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

Khaira has 26 goals and 39 assists in 276 career games.

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson also is feeling better after he had neck surgery on Dec. 3. Johnson skated after the team practiced on Tuesday.

“I’m not sure over the break if he even did anything. I don’t think he did, so this would probably be the first time,” King said. “It was just nice to see him out there.”

Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

        Read more: Sports News

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Pre-Press Manager Francine "Renee" Rosa retires after 37 years of service