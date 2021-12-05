Blackhawks win in SO, send Islanders to 11th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena.

Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win.

The Islanders tied the game at 2-all with four seconds left in the third period on a goal by defenseman Noah Dobson.

Brandon Hagel and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for Chicago. Fleury finished with 22 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, who earned a point for the third straight game but fell to 0-9-2 in their losing streak. Their last three losses have been in overtime or shootouts after eight-straight regulation losses. Varlamov finished with 24 saves.

The last-place Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, fell to 0-4-2 at UBS Arena as their winless streak reached 11 (0-9-2). The skid dropped their season record to 5-10-5.

The Islanders’ longest winless run came during their expansion season, from Nov. 21-Dec. 20, 1972, when they went 15 games (12 losses, three ties) without a victory. New York lost 12 straight games twice in franchise history, from Nov. 22-Dec. 15, 1988, and Dec. 27, 1972 to Jan. 16, 1973.

LIGHTNING 7, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had two assists to lead Tampa Bay over slumping Philadelphia.

Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous four seasons with the Flyers, made 38 saves.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row. Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats. Carter Hart made 10 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones, who also had 10 saves.

The Flyers’ skid started when Tampa Bay visited Philadelphia on Nov. 18 and beat them in a 4-3 shootout. Then, the Lightning beat the Flyers at home 4-0 on Nov. 23.

KINGS 5, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles snapped a two-game skid with a win over Edmonton.

Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings. Doughty added two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who lost two straight for the first time this season. Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 6, SHARKS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke had two assists and Columbus snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over San Jose.

Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier each added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 24 shots in the loss.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.