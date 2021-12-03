Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe

On Air: Leaders & Legends
ANNE M. PETERSON
December 3, 2021 12:33 pm
The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.

The Blazers promoted Joe Cronin, director of player personnel, to interim GM.

The team said Olshey was dismissed for violating the its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns. The probe stemmed from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.

Olshey had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

