Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60

SANTA CLARA (7-4)

Braun 4-5 0-0 8, Justice 2-6 0-0 5, Vrankic 5-9 2-2 12, Pipes 2-9 0-0 5, J.Williams 4-10 2-2 12, Tongue 2-4 0-0 5, G.Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Holt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 4-4 60.

BOISE ST. (7-4)

Armus 8-11 1-3 17, Degenhart 7-15 4-4 18, Kigab 7-14 0-0 16, Akot 2-8 1-3 6, Shaver 4-12 3-3 12, Rice 0-4 0-0 0, N.Smith 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-67 9-13 72.

Halftime_Santa Clara 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-19 (G.Williams 3-4, J.Williams 2-3, Tongue 1-2, Justice 1-4, Pipes 1-5, Braun 0-1), Boise St. 5-17 (Kigab 2-2, N.Smith 1-2, Shaver 1-4, Akot 1-5, Degenhart 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds_Santa Clara 25 (Braun 6), Boise St. 38 (Armus 12). Assists_Santa Clara 10 (Pipes 5), Boise St. 11 (Akot 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Boise St. 10.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.