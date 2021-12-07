Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48

BOISE ST. (4-4)
Armus 1-2 0-2 2, Degenhart 8-13 2-2 21, Kigab 3-6 3-4 9, Akot 4-9 0-0 9, Shaver 5-9 0-2 12, Rice 1-4 0-0 2, N.Smith 7-7 0-0 17, Pryor 0-3 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Winter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-56 5-10 74.
CS NORTHRIDGE (3-4)
Eyisi 4-9 4-6 12, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Beane 5-12 1-1 11, Hardy 5-9 1-2 11, Harrick 0-1 1-1 1, Wright 0-8 6-6 6, Rains 1-5 0-0 3, James 1-4 0-0 2, Okereke 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 13-16 48.
Halftime_Boise St. 38-21. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 9-21 (N.Smith 3-3, Degenhart 3-5, Shaver 2-4, Akot 1-4, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Winter 0-1, Rice 0-2), CS Northridge 1-10 (Rains 1-2, James 0-1, Beane 0-3, Wright 0-4). Rebounds_Boise St. 37 (Kigab, Shaver 7), CS Northridge 16 (Eyisi 6). Assists_Boise St. 20 (Akot 7), CS Northridge 4 (Hardy 2). Total Fouls_Boise St. 15, CS Northridge 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments