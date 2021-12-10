Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60

PRAIRIE VIEW (0-8)
Bell 4-7 0-0 8, Cox 1-8 3-4 5, Daniels 1-8 0-0 2, Douglas 2-7 2-2 6, Gambrell 2-7 0-0 6, Roberts 5-14 11-12 21, Kendall 1-2 0-0 2, Guess 2-3 0-0 4, McDougal 1-4 0-0 2, Myles 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Edgar 1-1 0-0 2, Ifejeh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 16-18 60.
BOISE ST. (5-4)
Armus 3-5 0-3 6, Degenhart 5-10 2-6 16, Kigab 10-12 12-18 32, Akot 3-8 2-4 9, Shaver 4-9 11-14 20, Rice 1-4 6-7 9, N.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Winter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 33-53 97.
Halftime_Boise St. 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 2-16 (Gambrell 2-6, Cox 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Daniels 0-3, Roberts 0-3), Boise St. 8-20 (Degenhart 4-5, Winter 1-1, Rice 1-3, Shaver 1-4, Akot 1-5, Kigab 0-1, N.Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Douglas, Kendall. Rebounds_Prairie View 31 (Bell 5), Boise St. 38 (Kigab 10). Assists_Prairie View 3 (Douglas, McDougal, Edgar 1), Boise St. 11 (Shaver, N.Smith 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 40, Boise St. 14.
