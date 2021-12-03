Boston College 73, Notre Dame 57

NOTRE DAME (3-4)
Atkinson 2-5 0-0 4, Laszewski 3-4 1-1 9, Goodwin 5-14 0-0 10, Ryan 1-7 0-0 3, Wesley 4-13 2-2 12, Hubb 5-7 2-2 15, Wertz 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 7-7 57.
BOSTON COLLEGE (6-3)
Bickerstaff 5-9 2-2 14, Karnik 8-11 0-2 17, Ashton-Langford 3-6 3-3 10, Langford 4-8 2-4 10, Zackery 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 3-9 0-0 7, Post 3-7 6-6 13, Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 13-17 73.
Halftime_Boston College 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 8-28 (Hubb 3-4, Laszewski 2-3, Wesley 2-6, Ryan 1-5, Wertz 0-4, Goodwin 0-6), Boston College 6-13 (Bickerstaff 2-2, Karnik 1-1, Post 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Galloway 1-6, Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Notre Dame 23 (Laszewski 8), Boston College 37 (Karnik 13). Assists_Notre Dame 13 (Wertz 4), Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford, Langford 4). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 11, Boston College 7.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments