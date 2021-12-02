Trending:
Boston College 86, Penn St. 69

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:44 pm
PENN ST. (4-4)

Brigham 9-15 0-0 18, Beverley 3-6 2-2 10, Hagans 1-3 0-0 3, Kapinus 4-7 0-0 8, Marisa 6-15 2-2 14, Camden 0-5 0-0 0, Burke 1-5 0-0 3, Jekot 3-5 0-0 8, Sabel 2-4 0-0 5, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-66 4-4 69

BOSTON COLLEGE (6-1)

Batts 7-8 2-2 16, Soule 0-7 4-4 4, Gakdeng 3-4 0-0 6, Garraud 5-8 2-2 16, Swartz 11-24 5-6 29, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, VanTimmeren 4-9 0-0 8, Dickens 1-9 1-2 4, Ivey 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-71 14-16 86

Penn St. 14 18 16 21 69
Boston College 20 17 29 20 86

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 7-22 (Beverley 2-5, Hagans 1-2, Marisa 0-2, Camden 0-4, Burke 1-4, Jekot 2-2, Sabel 1-2, Thornton 0-1), Boston College 8-23 (Garraud 4-7, Swartz 2-7, Dickens 1-7, Ivey 1-2). Assists_Penn St. 20 (Marisa 6), Boston College 20 (Batts 5). Fouled Out_Penn St. Kapinus. Rebounds_Penn St. 33 (Kapinus 4-6), Boston College 43 (Batts 6-12). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Boston College 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_833.

