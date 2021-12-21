Boston College 97, Sacred Heart 68

SACRED HEART (3-4)

Stroemel 4-9 0-2 8, Hagood 3-7 3-4 10, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, McCray 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 5-11 0-0 13, Ziba 0-2 0-0 0, Bergdorf 1-2 0-0 2, Owusu-Mensah 1-4 0-0 3, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 4-7 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-67 4-8 68

BOSTON COLLEGE (8-3)

Batts 1-2 0-0 2, Soule 8-9 6-6 22, Gakdeng 7-7 3-3 17, Garraud 3-6 3-4 10, Swartz 5-6 2-2 12, Ford 3-4 4-5 10, VanTimmeren 4-6 0-2 8, Dickens 1-2 4-5 6, Daley 0-0 0-0 0, Ivey 2-5 0-0 5, Lacey 2-4 0-0 4, Waggoner 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-52 23-29 97

Sacred Heart 12 20 19 17 — 68 Boston College 27 24 20 26 — 97

3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 10-27 (Stroemel 0-2, Hagood 1-4, Johnson 2-6, McCray 1-1, Smith 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Tucker 3-7, Ziba 0-1, Owusu-Mensah 1-1), Boston College 2-11 (Garraud 1-4, Swartz 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1, Dickens 0-1, Ivey 1-2, Lacey 0-2). Assists_Sacred Heart 17 (Smith 7), Boston College 24 (Garraud 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 21 (Wood 3-4), Boston College 39 (VanTimmeren 4-7). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 22, Boston College 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_869.

