On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston College QB Jurkovec will return for senior season

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 1:29 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said on Monday that he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft.

“I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally,” he said in a statement issued by the school. “Let’s win!”

Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This year, he injured his right (throwing) wrist in Week 2 and missed six games before returning on Nov. 11.

The Eagles went 4-2 in his starts in 2021 and are 10-6 in his career. He is fifth in school history with six 300-yard passing games in just 16 games played.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights