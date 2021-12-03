On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina beat K-State 65-44 to reach 9-0

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 9:34 pm
1 min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its first 9-0 start in six years with a 65-44 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Friday night.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American, has been on a tear since the Gamecocks won the Battle4Atlantis event last month, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds her past six games. Earlier this week, she scored a career best 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting.

Boston wasn’t quite as accurate this time — 9 of 11 from the field — but was every bit as dominant in going against another of the game’s top forwards in 6-6 Ayoka Lee, who had double-doubles in her previous six games.

Lee and the Wildcats, though, could not match up with South Carolina, even with the Gamecocks missing injured starting point guard Destanni Henderson.

Kansas State (7-2) fell to 0-14 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

NO. 21 UCONN 74, SETON HALL 49

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead UConn past Seton Hall in the teams’ Big East opener.

The Huskies (4-1) bounced back in their first game since losing on Nov. 22 to No. 1 South Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Christyn Williams added 17 points for UConn, Aaliyah Edwards scored 12 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.

Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall (3-3) with 20 points and five assists. Mya Jackson scored 14 points and Sidney Cooks had 13.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

