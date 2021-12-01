Boston U. 56, George Washington 54

BOSTON U. (6-3)
Mathon 7-16 3-4 17, Brewster 4-6 0-0 9, Harper 1-7 2-2 4, McCoy 5-13 6-8 17, Tynen 1-4 2-2 5, Pascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Chimezie 1-4 0-1 2, Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 13-17 56.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-7)
Lindo 3-9 2-4 8, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 3-8 0-0 6, Bamisile 2-11 0-0 5, Bishop 10-19 0-0 23, Freeman 3-9 2-2 8, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Warner 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-6 54.
Halftime_George Washington 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 3-11 (McCoy 1-1, Brewster 1-2, Tynen 1-2, Morales 0-1, Harper 0-5), George Washington 4-19 (Bishop 3-6, Bamisile 1-4, Lindo 0-1, Freeman 0-3, Adams 0-5). Rebounds_Boston U. 33 (Chimezie 7), George Washington 29 (Lindo 11). Assists_Boston U. 5 (Brewster 2), George Washington 9 (Freeman 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 10, George Washington 17. A_1,617 (5,000).
