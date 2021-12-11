Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

BOSTON U. (9-3)
Mathon 7-13 4-5 18, Brewster 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 7-9 1-1 19, McCoy 4-9 2-2 10, Tynen 2-5 0-0 5, Pascoe 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Morales 1-3 0-0 3, Chimezie 1-2 0-1 2, Tate 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 7-9 65.
DARTMOUTH (3-5)
Ogbu 2-6 0-0 4, Rai 7-12 2-2 17, Wade 2-7 0-0 5, Barry 4-10 2-2 13, Samuels 3-6 2-3 8, Adelekun 2-4 0-0 4, Cornish 2-7 3-6 8, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Krystowiak 1-1 1-2 3, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 10-15 62.
Halftime_Boston U. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 8-18 (Harper 4-5, Jones 2-2, Tynen 1-2, Morales 1-3, McCoy 0-1, Tate 0-1, Pascoe 0-4), Dartmouth 6-16 (Barry 3-6, Wade 1-1, Rai 1-2, Cornish 1-4, Ogbu 0-1, Samuels 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 28 (McCoy 9), Dartmouth 30 (Wade 8). Assists_Boston U. 10 (Mathon, Brewster, Pascoe 2), Dartmouth 8 (Rai, Samuels 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 14, Dartmouth 14. A_501 (2,100).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments