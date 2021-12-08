Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

MASS.-LOWELL (6-4)
Al.Blunt 3-6 0-2 6, Brooks 3-7 1-3 7, Faison 4-7 0-0 11, E.Hammond 4-11 6-6 16, Thomas 5-14 2-2 16, Withers 1-4 0-0 2, An.Blunt 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hikim 1-6 2-2 4, G.Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 11-15 62.
BOSTON U. (8-3)
Mathon 4-10 6-8 14, Brewster 0-3 2-4 2, Harper 5-8 4-4 17, McCoy 6-13 1-4 14, Tynen 2-4 3-4 7, Pascoe 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Morales 1-6 0-0 3, Chimezie 2-2 0-0 4, Tate 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 16-24 72.
Halftime_Boston U. 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 9-24 (Thomas 4-11, Faison 3-5, E.Hammond 2-3, Al.Blunt 0-1, An.Blunt 0-1, Hikim 0-1, Withers 0-2), Boston U. 8-20 (Harper 3-5, Jones 2-5, Pascoe 1-1, McCoy 1-4, Morales 1-4, Brewster 0-1). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 30 (Brooks, E.Hammond, Withers 6), Boston U. 46 (Mathon 13). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 7 (Faison 5), Boston U. 11 (Morales 4). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 21, Boston U. 11. A_914 (1,800).
