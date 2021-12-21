Trending:
Bothwell scores 21 to lead Furman past Presbyterian 75-61

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 9:34 pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 21 points as Furman beat Presbyterian 75-61 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Slawson added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (8-5). Joe Anderson scored 12. Alex Hunter, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Paladins, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (7-7). Owen McCormack added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

