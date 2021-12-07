Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72

OAKLAND (7-2)
Cain 7-18 4-4 21, Conway 1-1 0-0 2, Parrish 6-11 2-3 15, Townsend 2-9 3-3 7, Moore 6-18 3-6 18, Z.Young 2-8 1-1 6, Lampman 1-4 0-0 3, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 13-17 72.
BOWLING GREEN (4-4)
Reece 3-7 3-6 9, Metheny 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 3-11 0-0 6, Diggs 1-3 2-2 4, Plowden 6-12 2-2 16, Fulcher 3-7 0-0 8, Turner 7-9 5-5 23, Kulackovskis 2-5 0-0 5, Elsasser 1-1 0-1 2, O’Neal 0-4 0-0 0, C.Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-16 73.
Halftime_Oakland 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 9-32 (Cain 3-5, Moore 3-10, Lampman 1-4, Parrish 1-5, Z.Young 1-7, Townsend 0-1), Bowling Green 9-24 (Turner 4-5, Plowden 2-3, Fulcher 2-4, Kulackovskis 1-3, Diggs 0-2, Metheny 0-2, Mills 0-5). Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Parrish 11), Bowling Green 43 (Plowden 9). Assists_Oakland 8 (Moore 7), Bowling Green 14 (Fulcher 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 16, Bowling Green 18. A_2,060 (4,387).
