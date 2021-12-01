Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70

BOWLING GREEN (4-4)
Reece 5-13 5-7 15, Curtis 5-7 2-2 14, Metheny 6-14 0-0 15, Diggs 0-4 2-2 2, Plowden 5-13 2-4 13, Fulcher 3-6 0-1 7, Turner 2-4 2-2 6, Kulackovskis 2-4 0-0 6, Mills 0-1 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-3 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 13-18 78.
DUQUESNE (3-5)
Easley 5-10 6-9 18, Williams 4-9 3-8 12, Acuff 2-5 0-0 5, Ayers 6-17 5-6 20, Spears 2-12 1-1 5, Okani 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Rotroff 1-1 0-0 2, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 15-24 70.
Halftime_Duquesne 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 9-17 (Metheny 3-5, Kulackovskis 2-2, Curtis 2-3, Fulcher 1-1, Plowden 1-3, Reece 0-1, Diggs 0-2), Duquesne 9-26 (Ayers 3-11, Easley 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Okani 1-1, Williams 1-3, Acuff 1-4, Spears 0-1). Rebounds_Bowling Green 46 (Reece 12), Duquesne 36 (Easley, Williams 8). Assists_Bowling Green 12 (Curtis 7), Duquesne 12 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 21, Duquesne 15. A_2,111 (19,758).
