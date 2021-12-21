Bradley 87, Sam Houston St. 61

BRADLEY (6-6)

Leons 3-5 6-6 15, Mast 3-6 0-0 7, Hickman 4-5 0-0 9, Roberts 7-11 9-9 23, Tahvanainen 5-9 0-0 15, Howell 0-3 2-4 2, Montgomery 0-2 0-0 0, Kent 3-6 1-2 8, Boya 2-2 0-0 4, Ekono 1-1 1-2 3, Hannah 0-0 1-2 1, Burger 0-1 0-0 0, Linke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 20-25 87.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (4-8)

Scroggins 1-5 0-0 2, Lampley 0-4 0-0 0, May 4-6 0-0 9, Ray 1-4 0-0 2, Flagg 6-10 2-4 16, Ikpe 2-4 6-10 10, Cook 1-4 0-0 3, Powers 1-5 0-0 2, Grant 4-7 0-0 9, Nicholas 0-4 4-4 4, Karwowski 1-2 0-1 2, Martina 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 12-19 61.

Halftime_Bradley 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 11-27 (Tahvanainen 5-8, Leons 3-5, Hickman 1-1, Mast 1-2, Kent 1-3, Burger 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Howell 0-3, Roberts 0-3), Sam Houston St. 5-21 (Flagg 2-5, May 1-1, Cook 1-3, Grant 1-4, Karwowski 0-1, Powers 0-2, Ray 0-2, Lampley 0-3). Fouled Out_Scroggins. Rebounds_Bradley 27 (Leons, Mast, Roberts 5), Sam Houston St. 29 (Flagg, Ikpe 6). Assists_Bradley 14 (Howell 5), Sam Houston St. 7 (Powers 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 18, Sam Houston St. 23.

