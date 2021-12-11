Brewer carries ETSU over Morehead St. 82-75

On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 7:25 pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 20 points as ETSU defeated Morehead State 82-75 on Saturday.

Jordan King had 18 points for ETSU (7-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. David Sloan added 12 points and eight assists. Charlie Weber had 11 points.

Morehead State totaled 41 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Johni Broome scored a season-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (6-4), whose four-game winning streak ended. Tray Hollowell added 14 points. Jake Wolfe had 13 points.

