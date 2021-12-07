Trending:
Bridges helps Georgia turn back Jacksonville 69-58

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:35 pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 14 points and Georgia held off Jacksonville 69-58 on Tuesday night.

Bridges scored 10 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs (4-5) maintain a 32-24 lead at intermission. Jailyn Ingram added 12 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to score 10.

The Dolphins (4-3) didn’t get their first basket in the second half until Kevion Nolan hit a jumper with 11:31 left that left them trailing 42-30. Jacksonville pulled within 49-42 on Tommy Bruner’s 3-pointer with 8:35 remaining.

Osayi Osifo’s layup cut the Dolphins’ deficit to eight points with 3:59 left to play, but Jaxon Etter hit a jumper and Abdur-Rahim buried a 3-pointer to push Georgia’s lead to 61-48.

Mike Marsh paced Jacksonville with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Osifo scored 11.

Georgia shot 49% from the floor but made just 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. Jacksonville shot 34% overall — 28% from distance — but had a 38-30 advantage on the boards. The Bulldogs had a 19-6 edge in fast-break points.

Georgia has over a week off before facing George Mason on Dec. 18 in the fourth contest of an eight-game, 37-day homestand.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

