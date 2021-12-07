Brown 76, Merrimack 56

BROWN (7-4)
Choh 3-6 4-4 11, Gainey 8-8 1-2 17, Friday 3-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-5 0-0 0, Wojcik 4-5 2-2 14, Lilly 5-9 1-2 15, Ferrari 1-3 0-0 3, Owusu-Anane 1-3 0-0 2, Meren 1-4 2-3 4, Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0, Ndur 1-2 0-0 2, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Klores 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Erold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-15 76.
MERRIMACK (4-5)
Minor 5-11 6-6 16, Derring 1-5 0-0 3, Watkins 2-8 0-0 4, Jensen 1-3 2-2 5, Reid 2-6 4-5 9, McKoy 0-3 0-0 0, Edmead 5-10 5-5 16, Connolly 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 1-3 0-0 3, Isaacson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 17-18 56.
Halftime_Brown 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Brown 10-23 (Wojcik 4-5, Lilly 4-7, Choh 1-2, Ferrari 1-3, Brown 0-1, Cowan 0-1, Meren 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ndur 0-1, Watts 0-1), Merrimack 5-22 (Berry 1-1, Jensen 1-2, Edmead 1-3, Derring 1-5, Reid 1-5, Minor 0-1, McKoy 0-2, Watkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Owusu-Anane. Rebounds_Brown 37 (Choh 9), Merrimack 18 (Minor 4). Assists_Brown 16 (Choh 4), Merrimack 8 (Watkins 3). Total Fouls_Brown 13, Merrimack 15. A_637 (1,200).
