Browns’ McKinley out for season with Achilles tendon injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the season.

McKinley, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent before the season, was carted off the field in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was emotional while being helped by medical staff and driven to the locker room, knowing his injury was serious.

The Browns’ defense was short-handed due to several players being out against the Raiders after positive COVID-19 tests and losing McKinley only made things harder.

Cleveland signed McKinley to a one-year, $4.25 million contract in March. He finished with 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games and was credited with 18 tackles.

McKinley was feeling comfortable with Cleveland after bouncing around with four teams last season. He spent his first four years with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the first round in 2017.

McKinley was excused from the Browns’ training camp last summer to deal with personal problems and was warmed by the welcome he received from his new teammates when he returned.

