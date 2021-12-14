Browns place WR Landry, 2 starting linemen on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ playoff hopes were dealt a major blow Tuesday as top wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr.

They will all likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team also placed tight end Austin Hooper on the list with defensive end Takk McKinley.

The Browns (7-6) are in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC and host the Raiders (6-7) in a critical game for both teams. With the short week, it’s going to be difficult for any of the affected players to be available.

To be eligible, any player on the COVID-19 list must be asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

Earlier, the Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols while they continued testing.

Cleveland was without three starters last week for Sunday’s win over Baltimore because of positive results.

Because of the new positive cases, the Browns are holding all their meetings virtually and personnel must be masked indoors. The team also closed its late afternoon practice to reporters.

This is nothing new for the Browns, who were one of the NFL’s hardest-hit teams by the virus last season. Coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive and had to miss Cleveland’s playoff win at Pittsburgh.

Stefanski’s availability on Tuesday, which is normally a day off, was pushed back while testing is completed.

On Monday, the NFL sent a memo telling teams that front-office staff and other personnel must get a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. The requirement comes as the league tries to combat an uptick in positive cases around the league.

Last week, the Browns placed tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID list. The trio missed Sunday’s 24-22 win over Baltimore, and Stefanski had no update on their status Monday.

