Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan, aka “The Scottish Hammer”

CLEVELAND (AP) — With three games left, the Cleveland Browns waived popular punter Jamie Gillan, whose struggles this season began after he dropped a snap from center that contributed to a loss in the opener at Kansas City.

Nicknamed the “Scottish Hammer,” Gillan was let go on Wednesday as the Browns began getting ready for Saturday’s game at Green Bay while slowly getting players back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Gillan had been one of nearly two dozen players on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. He had recently been replaced by veteran Dustin Colquitt, who was signed two days before Cleveland’s game against Baltimore on Dec. 12 and has played the past two games.

Gillan’s season got off to a rough start when he failed to catch a snap in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. The Browns were leading 29-27 at the time, and after he fumbled, Gillan was tackled as he tried to run for the first down.

The Chiefs capitalized by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in their 33-29 win.

Gillan’s struggles continued throughout the season. He was 31st in the NFL with a 43.9-yard average and he didn’t deliver quality punts at key moments. He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 9.

A former rugby player in Scotland, Gillan beat out Colquitt’s brother, Britton, as a rookie in training camp. He became an immediate fan favorite with his long hair, thick accent, fun-loving personality and community work.

Colquitt has averaged 42.4 yards on his 12 punts for the Browns (7-7), who need to beat the Packers (11-3) to have any shot at making the playoffs.

