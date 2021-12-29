Bryant 80, CCSU 76

BRYANT (5-7)

Elisias 9-11 7-8 25, Eleeda 5-12 0-0 15, Hurtado 0-0 0-1 0, Kiss 4-18 3-5 12, Pride 4-8 3-5 11, Childs 3-6 3-4 9, Calixte 2-2 1-4 5, Bans 1-4 0-0 3, Brelsford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 17-27 80.

CCSU (3-10)

Ayangma 2-14 1-2 5, Krishnan 4-11 4-4 14, Ostrowsky 5-10 2-2 14, McLaughlin 3-8 0-1 8, Snoddy 6-10 1-3 13, Sweatman 7-13 0-0 16, Momoh 3-4 0-1 6, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 8-13 76.

Halftime_Bryant 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 7-25 (Eleeda 5-12, Bans 1-3, Kiss 1-6, Childs 0-2, Pride 0-2), CCSU 8-20 (McLaughlin 2-3, Sweatman 2-3, Ostrowsky 2-5, Krishnan 2-6, Ayangma 0-3). Fouled Out_Bans, Snoddy. Rebounds_Bryant 39 (Pride 12), CCSU 31 (Ayangma, Momoh 7). Assists_Bryant 13 (Kiss, Pride 5), CCSU 14 (Ostrowsky 7). Total Fouls_Bryant 14, CCSU 22. A_1,658 (2,654).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.