On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bucks bring veteran Wesley Matthews back to Milwaukee

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wesley Matthews is back with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks signed the swingman Friday, bringing him back after he spent the 2019-20 season with them.

Matthews, who played in high school in Madison, Wisconsin, and collegiately at Marquette, started 67 games for the Bucks two seasons ago. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Matthews has averaged 12.6 points in 849 games over 12 seasons.

The Bucks also waived rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights