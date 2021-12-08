Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

BUFFALO (5-3)
Mballa 8-17 0-2 19, Skogman 3-6 0-0 6, Brewton 3-10 0-0 9, Jack 5-10 0-0 14, Segu 7-17 2-2 18, Fagan 3-3 0-0 7, Hardnett 1-3 0-0 2, Bivens 1-1 0-0 2, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 2-4 77.
W. KENTUCKY (5-4)
Sharp 4-7 1-2 9, Brashear 1-2 0-0 2, Frampton 2-7 2-2 7, Justice 4-12 5-7 14, McKnight 9-15 0-0 18, Hamilton 7-15 0-0 15, Butz 1-2 0-0 2, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 8-11 67.
Halftime_Buffalo 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 13-33 (Jack 4-8, Mballa 3-3, Brewton 3-10, Segu 2-7, Fagan 1-1, Blocker 0-1, Skogman 0-3), W. Kentucky 3-17 (Frampton 1-5, Hamilton 1-5, Justice 1-6, Brashear 0-1). Rebounds_Buffalo 36 (Mballa 9), W. Kentucky 25 (Sharp 8). Assists_Buffalo 16 (Segu 7), W. Kentucky 9 (McKnight 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 14, W. Kentucky 9. A_3,689 (7,326).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments