Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO (5-3)

Mballa 8-17 0-2 19, Skogman 3-6 0-0 6, Brewton 3-10 0-0 9, Jack 5-10 0-0 14, Segu 7-17 2-2 18, Fagan 3-3 0-0 7, Hardnett 1-3 0-0 2, Bivens 1-1 0-0 2, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 2-4 77.

W. KENTUCKY (5-4)

Sharp 4-7 1-2 9, Brashear 1-2 0-0 2, Frampton 2-7 2-2 7, Justice 4-12 5-7 14, McKnight 9-15 0-0 18, Hamilton 7-15 0-0 15, Butz 1-2 0-0 2, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 8-11 67.

Halftime_Buffalo 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 13-33 (Jack 4-8, Mballa 3-3, Brewton 3-10, Segu 2-7, Fagan 1-1, Blocker 0-1, Skogman 0-3), W. Kentucky 3-17 (Frampton 1-5, Hamilton 1-5, Justice 1-6, Brashear 0-1). Rebounds_Buffalo 36 (Mballa 9), W. Kentucky 25 (Sharp 8). Assists_Buffalo 16 (Segu 7), W. Kentucky 9 (McKnight 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 14, W. Kentucky 9. A_3,689 (7,326).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary