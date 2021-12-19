Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Burton scores 29 to carry Richmond past Old Dominion 67-61

The Associated Press
December 19, 2021 6:45 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond topped Old Dominion 67-61 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had 15 points for the Spiders (8-4), who have won five in a row. Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Burton made 10 of 12 free throws.

Austin Trice scored a season-high 20 points for the Monarchs (5-7). C.J. Keyser added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble Views a Galaxy With an Explosive Past