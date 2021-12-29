Butler 63, DePaul 59

DEPAUL (9-1)

Gebrewhit 2-6 0-0 6, B.Johnson 4-7 6-8 16, Ongenda 4-7 2-7 10, Freeman-Liberty 4-16 4-4 13, Terry 1-6 0-0 2, J.Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Anei 2-3 2-2 6, McCauley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 14-21 59.

BUTLER (8-4)

Golden 3-5 0-0 6, Nze 3-6 1-2 7, Bolden 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 4-7 4-6 13, Thompson 3-8 0-0 7, Harris 5-15 0-1 13, Lukosius 5-9 3-3 15, David 0-1 0-0 0, Groce 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-54 8-14 63.

Halftime_Butler 37-26. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 7-23 (J.Johnson 2-3, B.Johnson 2-4, Gebrewhit 2-5, Freeman-Liberty 1-8, McCauley 0-1, Terry 0-2), Butler 7-21 (Harris 3-10, Lukosius 2-4, Taylor 1-2, Thompson 1-2, David 0-1, Bolden 0-2). Fouled Out_Golden. Rebounds_DePaul 28 (B.Johnson 12), Butler 25 (Golden, Nze 5). Assists_DePaul 11 (Freeman-Liberty 5), Butler 10 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, Butler 20.

