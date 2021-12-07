Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT

BUTLER (5-3)
Golden 5-9 0-2 10, Groce 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden 1-8 0-0 3, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 3-8 1-4 7, Harris 10-21 2-2 26, Hughes 3-4 0-0 6, David 2-6 0-0 4, Lukosius 1-3 4-4 7, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 7-12 66.
OKLAHOMA (7-1)
T.Groves 4-7 0-0 10, Hill 2-6 1-2 5, Gibson 3-12 0-0 8, Goldwire 4-9 0-1 10, Harkless 7-13 0-0 16, Noland 2-4 2-2 6, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 5, Chargois 1-1 0-0 2, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-5 62.
Halftime_Oklahoma 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-19 (Harris 4-7, Groce 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Bolden 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Oklahoma 9-31 (T.Groves 2-4, Goldwire 2-5, Harkless 2-5, Gibson 2-11, J.Groves 1-3, Noland 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Hill. Rebounds_Butler 40 (Golden, Harris, Hughes 7), Oklahoma 28 (Noland 6). Assists_Butler 7 (Thompson 3), Oklahoma 14 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_Butler 11, Oklahoma 18.
