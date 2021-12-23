BYU 54, South Florida 39

SOUTH FLORIDA (4-6)

Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Matos 2-3 0-0 4, Chaplin 2-11 2-3 6, Greene 4-10 0-0 9, Murphy 1-9 3-4 5, Walker 4-7 0-0 8, Boggs 0-5 0-0 0, Patrick 1-5 0-0 3, Moss 0-4 0-0 0, McCreary 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 16-62 5-7 39.

BYU (10-2)

Ally Atiki 0-0 0-0 0, Lohner 3-9 3-4 9, Barcello 3-8 2-2 10, Knell 2-4 0-0 5, Lucas 1-3 2-2 4, Traore 4-7 3-6 11, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Knight 1-7 0-0 2, George 3-7 2-2 11, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 12-16 54.

Halftime_BYU 31-22. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 2-21 (Greene 1-4, Patrick 1-5, Murphy 0-1, Walker 0-2, Boggs 0-3, Chaplin 0-3, Moss 0-3), BYU 6-22 (George 3-5, Barcello 2-5, Knell 1-3, Lucas 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Lohner 0-2, Knight 0-4). Rebounds_South Florida 28 (Chaplin 6), BYU 45 (Lohner 14). Assists_South Florida 4 (Greene 3), BYU 11 (Lucas 7). Total Fouls_South Florida 17, BYU 13.

