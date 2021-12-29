BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53

WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-1)

L.Johnson 5-11 1-1 13, B.Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Avila 1-6 0-0 2, Kitzman 3-8 0-0 8, Torbert 1-7 0-0 3, Miller 2-8 0-0 5, Blackner 0-2 2-2 2, Bell 4-8 0-0 11, Middleton 2-3 0-2 5, Heath 0-0 0-1 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 3-6 53.

BYU (12-3)

Lohner 0-4 0-0 0, Traore 2-5 0-0 4, Barcello 3-9 0-0 9, Knell 4-8 1-1 11, Lucas 4-9 0-0 10, Erickson 4-7 0-2 10, Ally Atiki 2-3 0-0 4, George 6-10 0-0 17, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 1-3 65.

Halftime_BYU 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Westminster (Utah) 10-30 (Bell 3-3, L.Johnson 2-5, Kitzman 2-6, Middleton 1-2, Miller 1-5, Torbert 1-5, Blackner 0-2, B.Johnson 0-2), BYU 14-31 (George 5-8, Barcello 3-6, Erickson 2-4, Lucas 2-4, Knell 2-5, Brown 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Lohner 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Rebounds_Westminster (Utah) 36 (B.Johnson 8), BYU 36 (George 8). Assists_Westminster (Utah) 12 (Kitzman, Miller 3), BYU 18 (Barcello, Lucas 5). Total Fouls_Westminster (Utah) 10, BYU 11.

