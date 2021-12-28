BYU faces Westminster (UT)

Westminster (UT) vs. Brigham Young (11-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brigham Young Cougars are set to battle the Griffins of NAIA school Westminster (UT). Brigham Young is coming off an 80-75 win in Honolulu over Liberty in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Alex Barcello has averaged 17.9 points this year for Brigham Young. Complementing Barcello is Te’Jon Lucas, who is averaging 10 points and five assists per game.BARCELLO BEYOND THE ARC: Through 14 games, Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello has connected on 48.6 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 91.2 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Brigham Young put up 108 and came away with a 49-point win over Westminster (UT) when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young went 8-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Cougars scored 74.7 points per contest across those 11 contests.

