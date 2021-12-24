BYU, Liberty meet in Diamond Head Classic

Liberty (8-5) vs. Brigham Young (10-3)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is taking on Brigham Young in the Diamond Head Classic. Brigham Young lost 69-67 to Vanderbilt in its most recent game, while Liberty came up short in a 79-76 game against Stanford in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have combined to account for 53 percent of all Flames scoring this season, although the trio’s output has decreased to 44 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McGhee has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last three games. McGhee has 31 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cougars are 9-0 when they turn the ball over 14 times or fewer and 1-3 when they exceed 14 turnovers. The Flames are 6-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 2-5 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flames. Brigham Young has an assist on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) across its past three outings while Liberty has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Cougars have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game.

