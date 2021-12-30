Cain scores 22 to lift Oakland past Robert Morris 79-61

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Oakland defeated Robert Morris 79-61 on Thursday night.

Trey Townsend had 18 points and five steals for Oakland (8-4, 3-0 Horizon League). Jalen Moore added 15 points and 10 assists, and Osei Price had 11 points and six rebounds.

Oakland posted a season-high 20 assists.

Kam Farris had 14 points for the Colonials (2-10, 0-3). Jaron Williams added 12 points and Kahliel Spear had 10 points and seven rebounds.

