Cal Poly 61, Portland St. 58

CAL POLY (3-6)
Koroma 4-6 4-5 12, Davison 4-10 6-8 16, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Pierce 3-10 3-3 9, Taylor 3-5 2-2 10, Stevenson 3-7 0-0 8, Colvin 0-3 0-0 0, Sanders 1-1 2-4 4, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Esparza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 17-22 61.
PORTLAND ST. (3-5)
Jean-Marie 5-9 3-6 14, Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 5-10 8-12 20, Starks 3-3 0-0 6, Ruffin 1-9 2-2 4, Dawson 1-6 0-1 3, Alley 3-8 0-0 7, Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 13-21 58.
Halftime_Cal Poly 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-11 (Stevenson 2-2, Taylor 2-2, Davison 2-5, Colvin 0-1, Franklin 0-1), Portland St. 5-17 (Carter 2-3, Jean-Marie 1-1, Alley 1-4, Dawson 1-4, Ruffin 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_Koroma, Pierce, Stevenson. Rebounds_Cal Poly 29 (Davison, Taylor 6), Portland St. 32 (Jean-Marie 9). Assists_Cal Poly 11 (Davison, Franklin, Pierce, Stevenson, Sanders 2), Portland St. 10 (Carter, Starks 3). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 25, Portland St. 24. A_812 (3,000).
