Cal Poly squares up against California Baptist

Cal Poly (2-4) vs. California Baptist (6-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly and California Baptist both look to put winning streaks together . Cal Poly won 67-63 over Idaho last week. California Baptist is coming off an 85-38 home win against San Diego Christian on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Taran Armstrong has averaged 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists to lead the charge for the Lancers. Daniel Akin is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.7 points and eight rebounds per game. The Mustangs are led by Alimamy Koroma, who is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 25 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 61.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. California Baptist has 53 assists on 78 field goals (67.9 percent) across its past three outings while Cal Poly has assists on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mustangs have averaged 26 free throws per game and 29.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.