Cal St.-Fullerton 73, CS Bakersfield 67

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (7-5)

Anosike 6-12 9-13 21, Lee 7-10 6-7 20, T.Maddox 1-5 4-6 6, Milstead 4-11 7-10 17, San Antonio 0-1 0-0 0, Wrightsell 2-6 1-2 7, Laku 1-2 0-0 2, Carper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 27-38 73.

CS BAKERSFIELD (5-5)

Stith 1-4 2-4 4, Easter 1-1 0-0 2, Edler-Davis 5-9 0-0 12, McCall 6-13 0-2 12, Higgins 4-12 2-2 14, Smith 1-4 0-2 2, Walker 5-10 4-6 14, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Collum 1-1 0-0 2, Henson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-16 67.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 4-18 (Milstead 2-5, Wrightsell 2-5, San Antonio 0-1, Anosike 0-2, Carper 0-2, T.Maddox 0-3), CS Bakersfield 7-21 (Higgins 4-8, Edler-Davis 2-4, Williams 1-4, Walker 0-1, Henson 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 30 (Anosike 7), CS Bakersfield 35 (Edler-Davis 8). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Milstead 5), CS Bakersfield 13 (Higgins 5). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 14, CS Bakersfield 25. A_962 (3,800).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.