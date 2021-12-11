Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59

LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE (0-3)
Anthony 1-3 0-0 2, Galang 6-13 2-2 19, Villarreal 3-5 1-2 9, Leal-Cruz 4-11 0-0 12, Cook 2-9 0-0 5, Jensen 1-8 2-2 5, Vasquez 3-5 0-0 7, Brummett 0-2 0-0 0, Sylvester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 5-6 59.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (5-5)
Anosike 9-12 2-4 20, Lee 2-4 3-4 7, T.Maddox 2-6 0-0 5, Milstead 1-2 0-0 3, San Antonio 3-5 0-0 8, D.Maddox 4-12 0-0 9, Laku 2-4 4-4 8, Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Carper 3-4 0-0 8, Wrightsell 1-5 1-1 3, Doumbia 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 33-66 12-15 87.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 48-20. 3-Point Goals_Life Pacific College 14-34 (Galang 5-10, Leal-Cruz 4-7, Villarreal 2-2, Vasquez 1-2, Jensen 1-5, Cook 1-7, Brummett 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 9-29 (Carper 2-3, San Antonio 2-3, Harris 2-5, Milstead 1-2, T.Maddox 1-4, D.Maddox 1-8, Anosike 0-1, Wrightsell 0-3). Rebounds_Life Pacific College 23 (Leal-Cruz 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 42 (Doumbia 8). Assists_Life Pacific College 13 (Galang 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 21 (San Antonio 5). Total Fouls_Life Pacific College 17, Cal St.-Fullerton 9. A_511 (4,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments